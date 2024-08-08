Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $53.07

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

FCX stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

