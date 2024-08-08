Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 344,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

