BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

