BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $84.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.