Blast (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61.22 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Blast has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $182.09 million and approximately $61.22 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,702,029,430 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,683,725,520.611366 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00930097 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $63,414,036.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

