BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 83,903 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,031,801.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,097. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

