BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 83,903 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,031,801.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.
- On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.
- On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,097. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $109,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
