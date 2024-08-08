Bittensor (TAO) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $264.69 or 0.00464283 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $83.02 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,188,161 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,183,188. The last known price of Bittensor is 270.32446448 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $90,787,108.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.