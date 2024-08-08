BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.34 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,630. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

