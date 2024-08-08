Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $302.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $340.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

