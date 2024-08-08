BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Earnings Beat

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 4,459,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,395,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.