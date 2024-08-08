Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $964.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

