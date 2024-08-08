Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 345,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,551. The firm has a market cap of $964.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 161,911 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

