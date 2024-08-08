B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 224,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,749. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $686.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.