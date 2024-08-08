Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 447,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

