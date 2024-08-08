Belrium (BEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

