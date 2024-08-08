Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0509 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $339.94 million and approximately $742,216.82 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.08 or 0.04338924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,038,920 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,338,920 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.