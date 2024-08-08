Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

BAX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

