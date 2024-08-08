Barclays Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $36.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

ZG traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,599. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.