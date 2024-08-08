Barclays Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $165.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Get Leidos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $143.18 on Monday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.