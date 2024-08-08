Barclays Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $44.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.