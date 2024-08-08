Barclays Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $98.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

