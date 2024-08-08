Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

