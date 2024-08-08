Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 1,506,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,432. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

