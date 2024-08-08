B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE XPOF opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $2,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

