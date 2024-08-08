Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.360 EPS.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 760,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.