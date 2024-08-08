AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 4,682,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,047. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AZEK by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 669,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AZEK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

