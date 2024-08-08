Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

