Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.08.

AXON stock traded up $14.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.89. 680,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,132. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

