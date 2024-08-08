Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.08.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,254. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

