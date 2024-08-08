Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,046,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 212,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 198,358 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. 113,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.