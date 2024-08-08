Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,046,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 212,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 198,358 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. 113,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

