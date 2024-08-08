Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295.95 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $295.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.80 or 0.00036278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,429,797 coins and its circulating supply is 395,083,427 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.