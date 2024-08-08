Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $282.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $258.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.31. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

