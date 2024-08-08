Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 3.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 3,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
