Audius Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.22 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Audius has a total market cap of $140.12 million and $9.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

