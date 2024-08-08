AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.9%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.42. 5,000,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,672,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

