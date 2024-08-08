ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.88. ATS has a 1-year low of C$37.15 and a 1-year high of C$61.56.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

