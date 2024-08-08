Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

