Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.520 EPS.

Atkore Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 2,217,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. Atkore has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

