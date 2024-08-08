Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Trading Up 10.8 %

Astera Labs stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 4,244,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

