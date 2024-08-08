Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

ALAB traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 1,745,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,709. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

