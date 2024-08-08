Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Up 9.5 %

ALAB stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 3,539,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.