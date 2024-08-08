Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Assurant updated its FY24 guidance to ~18.84-19.01 EPS.
AIZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,422. Assurant has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.
In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
