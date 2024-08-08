Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,420,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,182,572 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $18.50.

The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 19.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.