ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $767.70 and last traded at $796.14. 1,003,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,218,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $809.35.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

The firm has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $991.87 and its 200 day moving average is $953.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 938.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

