Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of ASH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 66,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,097. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 407.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland by 16.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

