Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Up 1.7 %

ASH traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 894,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

