ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $97.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 43.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.