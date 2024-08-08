Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
Read More
