Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.