Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.7 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

