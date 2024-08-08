Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Arko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 864,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

